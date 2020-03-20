Jammu and Kashmir: Shopkeeper in Tangmarg Who Claimed Cure for COVID-19 Arrested by Police

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Srinagar, March 20: A 21-year-old shopkeeper in Tangmarg in north Kashmir was arrested on Friday after he claimed to have found a cure for coronavirus.

"On the afternoon of March 20, Tangmarg Police was alerted to an audio clip which was going viral on various social media platforms. The person in the audio clip claimed to have found a cure for treating coronavirus and requested for his message to be made viral so that it can reach the masses," a police officer said.

"The clip generated a stir and people were frantically enquiring about the same and were planning to visit his native village which would have resulted in chaos and confusion," police said. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Police arrested the accused who has been identified as Mohammad Hussain Kumar son of Ali Mohammad Kumar, the officer said.

"Appropriate legal action has been initiated against the person," the police said, adding, "General public is requested to take advice only and only from qualified medical practitioners and not to fall for quacks looking to make a quick buck and profit from the pandemic."