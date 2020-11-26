Srinagar, November 26: Terrorists attacked security personnel on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. According to reports, the terrorists targeted the Indian Army's Road Opening Party at HMT area on Thursday afternoon. Two jawans were reportedly injured in the attack. Jammu and Kashmir: 3 BJP Members Killed by Terrorists in Kulgam, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Express Condolences.

The injured have taken to a nearby hospital. The entire area has been cordoned off, and the security forces have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists. More details are still awaited. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF Jawans Martyred, 3 Injured After Terrorists Attack Road Opening Party at Pampore Bypass of Pulwama.

Tweet by ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist attack security personnel in HMT area near Srinagar More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Earlier on November 18, At least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorists lobbed a grenade at Kakapora chowk of the district.

