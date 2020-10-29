Srinagar, October 29: Three members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. The deceased included BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Fida Hussain. Other two victims were identified as Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condoled deaths of BJP members. Jammu and Kashmir: 4 BJP Leaders Resign Hours After Terrorists Attack Party Worker in Badgam.

"Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill-thought-out policies," Mehbooba Mufti, who heads People's Democratic Party (PDP), tweeted. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

"Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time," Omar tweeted. Earlier this month, terrorists attacked BJP leader Ghulam Qadir in Gandrebal district.

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Condole Deaths of BJP Workers in Terrorist Attack:

While Qadir survived, his personal security officer (PSO) Altaf Hussain died in the attack. Jammu and Kashmir has seen an increase in attacks on local BJP leaders in the past few months. On August 9, terrorists attacked BJP activist Abdul Hamid Najar in Badgam. Terrorists killed a BJP Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday, in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on August 6.

Just 48 hours before Khanday's murder, militants had shot and critically injured another BJP Panch, Arif Ahmad in Akhran area of Kulgam district. In July, BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by militants at Bandipora district. Ravinder Raina, president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, had said that the increasing attacks on party workers showed Pakistan's frustration.

