Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Shahpur & Kirni Sectors of Poonch, Terrorist Hideout Destroyed as Indian Army Retaliates

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jammu & Kashmir, March 18: Pakistan on Wednesday violated a ceasefire in Shahpur & Kirni sectors of Poonch district by initiating unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars along LoC. According to an ANI tweet, the Indian Army retaliated in response to the attack. During the operation conducted by police and security forces, a terrorist hideout in Awantipora was destroyed.

Incriminating materials including IEDs (Improvised explosive devices) were recovered. In another news, due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army has postponed all Services Selection Board (SSB) batches commencing from March onwards till further orders. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: First Case of an Indian Army Jawan Testing Positive For COVID-19 Reported From Ladakh Scouts.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday barred foreign tourists from entering the Union Territory as a precautionary measure. According to a PTI report, an official spokesman quoted said "Advisor to the Lt. Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan has issued necessary orders in this regard. Secretary Tourism, Director Tourism and DCs have been asked to ensure implementation of the order with immediate effect."