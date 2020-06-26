Ranchi, June 26: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Jharkhand government on Friday announced to extend the lockdown till July 31. Till now, 2,262 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. Currently, there are 645 active cases in Jharkhand. Over 1,600 people have recovered from the deadly virus in the state until now. Assam: 2-Week 'Complete Lockdown' in Entire Kamrup Metropolitan District From Sunday Midnight.

Twelve people also succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand. According to the state government, four deaths were reported in Ranchi, two each in Bokaro and Hazaribag and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Koderma and Simdega. On Thursday, 42 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Jharkhand. In the state, over 1.3 lakh swab samples have been tested for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, West Bengal also announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on June 30. Schools and other educational institutes will remain shut during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, India on Friday morning reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases in the 24-hour time period. Country’s COVID-19 death toll also jumped to 15,301. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country also crossed 58 percent.

