Jharkhand: Two Men Thrashed by Villagers in Dumka on Suspicion of Stealing a Goat, 1 Dies; 3 Accused Arrested

Jharkhand, May 11: In a shocking incident, two men were allegedly thrashed by villagers in Dumka's Kathikund on suspicion of stealing a goat. SP Dumka reported that one man has died and the other has been admitted to a local hospital. According to an ANI update, three people have been arrested.

In a similar incident in April, two men along with their driver were allegedly lynched by a group of tribal, on suspicion of them being thieves. The mob pelted stones at them before beating them with sticks. The injured later succumbed to their injuries. Palghar: Two Men And Their Driver Allegedly Lynched by Tribal Mob, After Being Mistaken For Thieves in Maharashtra.

Jharkhand: Two men allegedly thrashed by villagers in Dumka's Kathikund on suspicion of stealing a goat. SP Dumka says, "One man has passed away, the other is admitted to a local hospital; 3 people have been arrested". pic.twitter.com/UFMo9qgUPj — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

In a similar incident, that took place in February, a Dalit man was beaten to death by a mob in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the mob killed 24-year-old R Sakthivel when he had allegedly stopped by at S Pudhur village to defecate.

In another similar incident of assault, amid the coronavirus outbreak, a man riding a motorbike was thrashed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra just because he sneezed in public. The video of the incident went viral, which showed that a bike-rider stopping and asking another rider on the road why he sneezed without covering his face with a handkerchief as it could cause the spread of the coronavirus. It led to a heated exchange, and the man who had allegedly sneezed was beaten up.