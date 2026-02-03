Kolkata, February 3: A deaf and mute young man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft in the Panihati area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, and two people have been arrested in this connection. According to the police, members of a local family allegedly poured hot water on him and forced him to drink acid, ultimately leading to his death. A search is underway to arrest others involved in the incident. According to local and police sources, the deceased has been identified as Ashik Mondal, aged 32. Shahjahanpur Shocker: Man Beats Teenager to Death in Rawatpur Village Over Suspicion of Him Having an Affair With His Wife, Arrested.

"A few days ago, Ashik was apprehended on suspicion of theft and brutally beaten by Bachchu Barua and his family members, who are residents of the same area. Their cruelty did not stop there; they allegedly poured hot water on Ashik and forced him to consume acid," locals said. Following the incident, Ashik fell severely ill. Locals somehow rescued him and took him to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. Ashik died on Monday night. Upon hearing the news of Ashik's death, the residents of the area erupted in anger, leading to a chaotic situation. Rajasthan: Doctor, Staff Assaulted by Family After Death of 27-Year-Old Woman; Video Goes Viral.

In this regard, the deceased's niece said, "If my uncle had done something wrong, they could have told us. Instead, Bachchu Barua, his son, and other family members tortured him. They even forced him to drink acid. We demand strict punishment for them." Based on a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased, the police have registered a case against the accused people and arrested two. The other accused are absconding, and a search is underway to nab them. Local Trinamool leader Prabir Das said, "This is a heinous incident. They killed him brutally. We demand strict punishment for the culprits. They deserve to be hanged for beating a mute person in such a manner. The police have arrested two people. The police will surely take strong action. We have faith in the police."

