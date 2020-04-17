Palghar: Two Men And Their Driver Allegedly Lynched by Tribal Mob, After Being Mistaken For Thieves in Maharashtra

Lynching (Photo Credits: IANS/ Representational Image)

Maharashtra, April 17: In a shocking incident two men along with their drivers were allegedly lynched by a group of tribal, on suspicion of them being thieves. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place on Thursday night. The mob pelted stones at them before beating them with sticks. The injured later succumbed to their injuries.

The victims were travelling in an Eco van from Nashik. The vehicle was on Dabhadi- Khanvel Road when a mob comprising of 200 tribals stopped them. They questioned the passengers and began beating them. The driver managed to call the police, but it was too late. When police arrived at the spot, they too were beaten. The tribals also damaged the police van. Palghar Lynching: Elderly Man in Vasai Beaten to Death on Suspicion of 'Stealing Pigeons'.

There were rumours of tribal villages being robbed by migrants. Therefore, the villagers who have been keeping an eye on the intercepting vehicles, pelt stones at them. In a similar incident in February this year, a Dalit man was beaten to death by a mob in Tamil Nadu. The lynching took place in Chennai's Villupuram town on February 12. Reportedly, the mob killed 24-year-old R Sakthivel when he had allegedly stopped by at S Pudhur village to defecate.