Jammu, January 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations today, January 14, 2026. The results pertain to the October–November session for the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of the Jammu division.

According to preliminary reports, the Class 10 results are likely to be released at approximately 10:30 am, while the Class 12 results are expected to follow in the afternoon, around 2:00 pm. Once officially declared, students can access their digital scorecards via the board's official website at jkbose.nic.in.

How to Check JKBOSE Results 2026

Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

Select the link for either "Class 10th Result" or "Class 12th Result" on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, including the roll number.

View, download, and print the scorecard for future admission processes.

Examination Statistics and Participation

This year, a total of 94,783 students registered for the Class 10 examinations. The student demographic is largely concentrated in the Kashmir division, which accounted for 68,804 candidates.

The remaining candidates include 25,224 students from the winter zone of the Jammu division, 660 from Kargil, and 95 from the Leh district. The board conducted these exams in late 2025, with Class 12 tests beginning on November 8 and Class 11 exams starting on November 19.

While the current focus is on the October–November session results, JKBOSE has already outlined the schedule for the 2026 annual examinations. The next cycle for Class 10 is slated to run from February 17 to March 10, 2026. Class 12 examinations are scheduled from February 23 to March 28, while Class 11 tests will take place between February 28 and April 2, 2026.

The online result is provisional. Students are encouraged to use the printed version for immediate admission requirements but must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools once the board completes physical distribution.

