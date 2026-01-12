Mumbai, January 12: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an urgent advisory reminding aspirants that the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET PG) 2026 will close on January 14. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programs across central, state, deemed, and private universities must complete their online applications by 11:50 PM on Wednesday, January 14.

Since the application portal opened on December 14, thousands of students have registered for the national-level entrance exam. The NTA’s latest advisory serves as a precaution against potential last-minute technical delays or server-heavy traffic issues that often occur as deadlines approach. CUET PG 2026: NTA Issues Advisory As January 14 Registration Deadline for Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exam Nears.

CUET PG 2026: Know How To Apply

Visit the official website of CUET PG

Click on the CUET PG registration link

Click on the new registration link

Enter all the details on the application form

Upload all required documents

Submit the application fee

Click on submit

CUET PG 2026 : Eligibility and Participating Institutions

CUET PG 2026 remains the primary gateway for admissions to over 180 participating institutions, including prominent central universities. Eligibility is generally open to students who have completed their bachelor's degree or are appearing in their final year of undergraduate studies in 2026. While the NTA conducts the test, individual universities retain the right to set specific age limits or additional academic criteria for their respective programs.

CUET PG 2026: Key Deadlines and Fee Structure

The registration process requires candidates to submit their forms and pay the prescribed fees through online modes, including credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI. For the 2026 cycle, the application fee for general category candidates is INR 1,400 for up to two test papers, with an additional charge of INR 700 for each extra paper. Reserved category candidates (OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) receive slight concessions in the fee structure. CUET PG 2026 Registration Last Date on January 14, How To Apply.

Following the close of the registration window, the NTA will provide a brief correction window from January 18 to January 20, 2026. During this period, applicants can modify certain particulars in their forms, though no changes will be permitted after this timeframe. The examination itself is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode throughout March 2026.

