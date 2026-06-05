K Annamalai Resigns From BJP, Party Accepts Exit

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has officially resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bringing an end to one of the party's most prominent political experiments in the southern state. The BJP confirmed the development on Friday, stating that the resignation submitted by Annamalai from the party's primary membership had been accepted by the national leadership.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon'ble Shri Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex. State President, Shri K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party," the BJP said in an official statement.

The announcement comes just hours before Annamalai was scheduled to address a press conference, fuelling speculation about his political future and next course of action. Is K Annamalai Leaving BJP? High-Level Meeting With Amit Shah Sparks Rumours.

An Amicable Exit from BJP

The 41-year-old leader recently travelled to New Delhi and met BJP national president Nitin Nabin. He also held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, who is widely credited with identifying and nurturing Annamalai's leadership potential within the party.

Sources indicated that Annamalai conveyed his decision to leave the BJP and expressed his desire to end the association on cordial terms. Senior party leaders reportedly attempted to persuade him to reconsider, but the former IPS officer remained firm on his decision. Will K Annamalai Launch a New Political Party? BJP Leader Responds to Speculation (Watch Video).

End of BJP's High-Profile Tamil Nadu Experiment

Annamalai joined the BJP in 2020 after resigning from the Indian Police Service. A native of Karur district, he quickly emerged as one of the party's most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu and was appointed state president in 2021.

Seen as a young and aggressive leader, Annamalai was tasked with expanding the BJP's footprint in a state traditionally dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. Under his leadership, the party launched several mass outreach campaigns, most notably the 1,700-km En Mann, En Makkal padayatra that covered all 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

His efforts helped increase the BJP's vote share from around 3 per cent to over 11 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the gains did not translate into parliamentary seats, leading to renewed debates within the party over its future strategy in Tamil Nadu.

Differences Over Alliance Politics

Political observers have long pointed to growing differences between Annamalai's vision for the BJP and the approach preferred by the party's central leadership.

Annamalai consistently advocated building the BJP as an independent political force in Tamil Nadu and often positioned himself against both major Dravidian parties. His sharp criticism of AIADMK leaders and icons, including former chief ministers C.N. Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa, strained relations with a party that remained a crucial ally for the BJP in the state.

The disagreement became more pronounced ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, when the BJP decided to strengthen ties with the AIADMK-led alliance.

AIADMK Equation and Leadership Change

In April 2025, Annamalai stepped down as Tamil Nadu BJP president following months of tensions surrounding the party's alliance strategy. His differences with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had become a major political issue, with many analysts linking them to strains within the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP eventually opted to pursue a broader alliance strategy with the AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly elections, a move that significantly reduced Annamalai's role within the state unit.

Since relinquishing the state president's post, Annamalai had maintained a relatively low public profile, even as his supporters continued to demand a larger role for him in Tamil Nadu politics.

What Next for K Annamalai?

Sources close to Annamalai suggest that he is preparing to launch a volunteer-driven people's movement that could later evolve into a full-fledged political party. Reports indicate that the proposed movement may adopt a name inspired by a phrase popularised by actor Rajinikanth.

The former IPS officer is expected to position the new platform as an alternative to both the traditional Dravidian parties and the BJP, seeking to carve out a distinct political space in Tamil Nadu.

With Annamalai's departure, Tamil Nadu politics could be headed for a significant realignment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. His next move will be closely watched, not only by the BJP and its allies but also by the state's major political players.

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