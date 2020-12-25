Chennai, Dec 25: Tamil Nadu BJP got a Christmas gift on Friday with Arunachalam, General Secretary of Kamal Haasan's MNM party joining the saffron brigade.

Speaking to reporters Arunachalam said he joined BJP as MNM did not agree with his views on the three farm laws.

Arunachalam joined BJP here in the presence of Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar.

Arunachalam said he had urged MNM not to oppose the three farm laws on the grounds it was brought by BJP government but support them as they are good for the farmers.

But MNM decided to oppose the farm laws, Arunachalam said.

