Karnataka: Bidar School Management Denies Staging Programme Against PM Narendra Modi After Booked For Sedition Over Anti-CAA Play by Students.

Students being grilled by Bidar police (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bidar, February 13: Days after a school in Karnataka's Bidar district was sealed, and its teachers including headmistress were booked under sedition charges for alleged involvement in the staging of an anti-CAA play, the school management denied organising such programme. While replying to Bidar Deputy Director Public Instruction’s (DDPI’s) notices, the school said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not portrayed in poor light in any of its play. Bidar School Sedition Case: Minor Students Interrogated For Fourth Time Over Anti-CAA Skit 'Insulting PM Modi'.

“With regards to the subject in question, no such cultural programme took place in the primary or high school. No such play that abused the PM took place on that day. We have respect for our PM,” reported India Today quoting an excerpt from school’s letter to DDPI. However, Bidar DDPI Chandrashekhar refused accept school’s response. Chandrashekhar called it “far away from the truth”. The DDPI also demanded action against the school its management found guilty in the case. Karnataka: Bidar School Management Booked For Sedition Over Anti-CAA Drama by Students.

The DDPI had sent two notices to Shaheen School on January 27 and 29. Speaking to the media house, Shaheen Group CEO Thouseef Madikeri said, "We got a notice from the DDPI. We said it was not a school annual day but a small activity. We received only one notice."

Shaheen Education Institute was booked under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting communal hatred), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly staging a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). According to the complainant, Nilesh Rakshyal, minor students were made to perform a drama, projecting PM Narendra Modi in a bad light.