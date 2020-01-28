Karnataka: Bidar School Management Booked For Sedition Over Anti-CAA Drama by Students

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bidar, January 28: A school in Karnataka's Bidar district was sealed and school management was booked under sedition charges after the students performed a play against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Sunday. Shaheen Education Institute was booked under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting communal hatred), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mumbai BJP Postpones Pro-CAA Event at Kandivali Schools Amid Flak From State Ministers.

In the FIR, school principal and management was named accused. A person named Mohammad Yousuf Rahim was also booked for sharing the video on the social media platform. According to the complainant, Nilesh Rakshyal, minor students were made to perform a drama, projecting PM Narendra Modi in a bad light. Gujarat School Makes Students Write Postcards Congratulating PM Narendra Modi For CAA, Calls It 'Misunderstanding' After Parents Protest.

ANI Tweet:

Karnataka: Police in Bidar district sealed a school allegedly after the students performed a play against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register Citizens. A case has been registered against the school management and further investigation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Rakshyal said that the play by students could disturb peace in society, besides humiliating PM Modi. He demanded that legal action should be taken against the school and Rahim. According to reports, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also staged a protest against the institute.