Bidar School Sedition Case: Minor Students Interrogated For Fourth Time Over Anti-CAA Skit 'Insulting PM Modi'

Students being grilled by Bidar police (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru, February 4: The Bidar Police turned up at Shaheen Primary and High School once again on Monday to interrogate minor students in connection with a sedition case filed against the management, headmistress and a parent for staging a skit against the Citizenship Amendment Act. This was Karnataka police's fourth visit to the school despite outrage over the questioning of minor students. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

On Monday, four policemen in civil dress, along with two female members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), arrived at Shaheen Primary and High School and started questioning teaching and non-teaching staff. In the afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basaveshwara Hira joined the team and began grilling seven students. The questioning of minor students lasted for two hours. Karnataka School Students Enact Demolition of Babri Masjid at Function Attended by Union Minister.

Of the seven students, only one was part of the anti-CAA play in which some characters allegedly "insulted" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We are carrying out the investigation as per procedure and we cannot comment on it now. We are collecting information about the play," DSP Hira told a reporter. The anti-CAA skit staged on January 26. A sedition case was registered based on a complaint by Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist Nilesh Rakshala.

The school headmistress Fareeda Begum and the mother of a child who had taken part in the anti-CAA play were arrested on January 30. The parent Nazbunnisa and Fareeda Begum have been charged under section 124A (sedition) along with sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 153A (promoting, attempting to promote disharmony) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.