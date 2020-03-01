Karnataka: Leopard Kills 3-Year-Old Toddler in Tumakuru, Villagers Say Fourth Incident in 1 Year

File image of a leopard (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 1: In a sad incident, a three-year-old toddler was killed by a leopard in Baichanhalli village in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on Saturday. The incident took place while the girl was playing outside her home on Saturday night around 8 pm.

According to a report, published by the Hindustan Times, the toddler is the fourth human victim of a leopard in the district since October last year. Villagers complain that despite appealing to the forest officials to capture the animal, no appropriate action has been taken till now. Uttar Pradesh: Villagers Shot Dead Leopard That Killed Boy in Bijnor District.

The report further adds that the latest victim happens to be granddaughter of gram panchayat member Ganga Chikkanna. The villagers found the toddler's dead body around 10.30 pm at night, after she was taken away by the leopard at 8 pm on Saturday.

Till now, the affected victims of leopard in the district include 60-year-old Lakshmamma of Kuppe village, 60-year-old shepherd Anandiah of Doddamaralavadi and 5-year old boy of Manikuppe. Meanwhile, the government officials have been informed about the incident.