Bengaluru, December 11: B Sriramulu, the minister for tribal welfare in Karnataka, is making headlines, but for a rather wrong reason. While speaking to the students, the Karnataka minister told them that he passed his Class 10 exams by cheating and that he had a Ph.D. on the topic of malpractice during examination. Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna Apologises After Viral Video Shows Him Slapping Woman.

While sharing a part of his life, Sriramulu said "I was insulted in my tuition every day and was told that I was good for nothing. My teacher was surprised when I passed the Class 10 exams. I told my teacher that I not only passed the Class 10 exams by cheating but I held a PhD in the subject of cheating during examinations." “I was not a ranked student. Many of my teachers tried to educate me, but I don’t know why I was not able to study. Many of my teachers scolded me. During my college days, teachers said I was unable to speak properly in any language, including Kannada," he added. Karnataka Health Minster K Sudhakar Links Mangaluru Autorickshaw Explosion to Coimbatore Blast Case; Terms It ‘Dastardly Act of Terror and Violence’.

Recalling his college days, Sriramulu said, “I was rowdy only to protect the poor and get justice for the needy. I ragged my teachers. When I used to wear jeans, girls used to look at me. I went to jail 14 times ." The Karnataka Minister was addressing a group of students in the Bellary district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).