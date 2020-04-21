Karnataka: Order Groceries, Medicines on WhatsApp Number, Get Delivered at Home Amid Lockdown; Know How to Use Yediyurappa Govt's New Initiative

Vegetable vendor | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 21: In a bid to ensure people do not step out during the coronavirus lockdown, the Karnataka government on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp number through which citizens can get essential items and groceries delivered at their doorsteps. People can send their grocery list on 08061914960 through WhatsApp application and the government will deliver them at their homes. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

According to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, around 5000 delivery agents will be roped in from various private agencies who will help with the door-to-door delivery. "We hope that with this initiative, lesser people will step out of their homes. We urge people to stay at home and avoid getting out on the roads," the Chief Minister added. Scroll down to know how can you order essential items and groceries from WhatsApp. Coronavirus Treatment: Karnataka Doctor Gets Permission For Plasma Therapy on Critical COVID-19 Patients.

How to Order Groceries, Medicines on WhatsApp in Karnataka:

Step 1: Save the 08061914960 on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Message HI- to the number.

Step 3: Share your location.

Step 4: You will be asked to follow instructions such as 'Type A for groceries and vegetables' and 'Type B for medicines'.

Step 5: Type your order items or send a picture of your grocery list.

Step 6: You will receive an SMS confirming your order along with the transaction ID.

Step 7: Delivery partner will deliver at a designated time.

Step 8: Pay for the items ordered along with a Rs 10 additional delivery fee.

A similar initiative was first launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP). After its success, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya discussed this with CM Yediyurappa. Subsequently, the state government prepared a plan to launch the WahstApp number on the state level.