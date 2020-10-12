Belagavi, October 12: Heavy rains have caused flash floods in many parts of Karnataka. A man got stuck in a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Belagavi district on Monday. A video of the incident showing the man trying to hold a pole while being stuck in the flash flood surfaced on social media. The video showed the man desperately trying to hold an electricity pole as water flows at a very fast pace. 2 Killed as Heavy Rains Lash Telangana, More Rains Likely in South India.

Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Karnataka, flooding low-lying areas on Monday as the monsoon extended beyond September. Very heavy rainfall (14cm) was recorded at Hukkeri in Belagavi district, 13 cm at Hungund in Bagalkote district, 10cm at Khajuri in Kalaburagi district and 9cm at Bevoor in Koppal district during the last 24 hours. Depression in Bay of Bengal Intensifies into Deep Depression, to Cross AP Coast on Oct 13: IMD.

Man Gets Stuck in Flash Flood in Belagavi:

#WATCH Karnataka: A man gets stuck in a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Belagavi district. pic.twitter.com/AtpNW1IEDM — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

"As favourable systems like strong winds, low depression in the Bay of Bengal and air circulation remain active in the peninsula, the southwest monsoon has extended by two weeks, resulting in rains lashing the state," Karnataka disaster management authority consultant G Srinvasa Reddy told IANS.

