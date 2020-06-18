Karnataka Second PUC Exam 2020: Students Reach College for English Paper Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bengaluru, June 18: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scores of students on Thursday arrived at Mount Carmel College for Karnataka second PUC Exam 2020 English paper.n"We have sanitised the college premises. Hand sanitisers are available in corridors and classrooms. Social distancing is to be maintained in classrooms," said the Principal of Mount Carmel College.

The students were seen wearing masks and gloves to protect themselves from contracting the virus. They were also seen abiding by the social distancing norm.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 7,734 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka so far. Out of the total, 2,828 have been active and 4,804 have been cured.nSo far, 102 people have died in the state due to the lethal infection.