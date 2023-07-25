Chamarajanagar, July 25: A man died after accidentally consuming acid in an inebriated state in this district, sources said on Tuesday. The incident had taken place in Mulluru village of Kollegal taluk. According to police, Siddaraju (40) drank acid used for toilet cleaning mistaking it for drinking water on Sunday. Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Her Character, Man Bludgeons Daughter-in-Law to Death in Mysuru, Arrested.

When his family found him writhing in pain and screaming of help, they rushed him to a hospital along with the villagers.

However, Siddaraju succumbed to internal injuries at the hospital the next day. An investigation is underway.

