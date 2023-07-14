Bengaluru, July 14: A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hammering his daughter-in-law to death in Mysuru district of Karnataka, police said on Friday. According to police, Ghantayya, a resident of Harohalli village, was against his daughter-in-law stepping out of the house for employment. Kavitha (the victim) had taken up a job as an attendant in a private college as her husband's income was not enough to suffice. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Angered Over Separation from Wife, Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Kadapa.

The couple was married for the past 15 years. Ghantayya did not like his daughter-in-law Kavitha going to work and often picked up a quarrel asking her to stop working. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Argument Over His Extra-Marital Affair in Ujjain, Hides Body in Bed Trunk For 24 Hours; Arrested.

Lately, he had started suspecting her character and on Thursday evening, he attacked her with a hammer. The woman succumbed to her injury. The accused was arrested by Varuna police and sent to judicial custody. Further probe into the incident is on

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).