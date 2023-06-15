Koppal, June 15: In a tragic incident, a differently-abled boy in Karnataka's Koppal choked to death after food got stuck in his throat. The deceased boy has been identified as 14-year-old Anjaneya. Karnataka Shocker: Specially-Abled Woman Raped by 65-Year-Old Man in Mangaluru.

His parents came to know of the incident two hours after the boy had passed. According to the police, the boy's mother, like everyday, served him food and went out out to work at a farm. Karnataka Shocker: Residential School Incharge Arrested After Minor Girl Student’s Death in Shivamogga.

While eating, the food got stuck in his throat and the boy, not realising that he had to drink water, died of suffocation. The Kanakagiri police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident.

