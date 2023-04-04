Bengaluru, April 4: In a horrific incident, a specially-abled woman was allegedly raped by a 65-year-old from Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Tuesday. The police have launched a hunt for the rapist who has disappeared after the incident.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Raja Bhat, a resident of Surinje. The complaint in this regard had been lodged with Mangaluru Womens' Police Station. Karnataka Rape Case: Cab Driver Took Selfie Before Assaulting Woman.

Police explained that the victim resided with her brother's family. When the victim's brother and her sister-in-law had gone out for work, the accused had entered the house and raped her. Karnataka Shocker: Two Youth Rape Elderly Woman on Pretext of Dropping Her Home in Vijayapura District; Both Accused Arrested.

The neighbours who observed something amiss informed the family members of the victim. After finding out that the accused raped the victim, a complaint was registered with Surathkal police station. Later, the case was transferred to the Women's Police Station.

Police said that the accused Raja Bhat is living alone in a rented house. After observing that the specially-abled woman is alone at home during day-time, he planned and committed the crime. He is absconding after a complaint was lodged against him. Investigation is on in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).