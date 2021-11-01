Rajkot, November 1: A man was allegedly stabbed to death in Gujarat’s Rajkot district by his two friends On the intervening night of October 30 and 31. The incident took place in Upleta town of the district. The accused allegedly killed the 25-year-old man over borrowed money. The police arrested both the accused. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Secundar Mansuri. He was a casual labourer and was living at Nagnath Chowk. Gujarat Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Killed, Body Dumped in Open Sewer for Talking to Woman in Kutch.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim was assaulted by the accused, Sardar and Makhwana, outside his home around 9:30 pm on Saturday. Sardar reportedly held Mansuri’s hands, while Makhwana stabbed the victim once in the abdomen. Mansuri was rushed to a hospital in Upleta. After providing him with the primary treatment, doctors referred him to a private hospital in the town.

The victim was then referred to a hospital in Rajkot. Mansuri was taken to Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay Government Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead in the early hours of Sunday. As per the media report, Mansuri had borrowed rs 2,400 from Makwana. However, he refused to pay back the money later.

On Saturday after, Makhwana went to Mansuri’s house along with Sardar, but the victim was away for work. The two accused went again on to the deceased’s house in the night. They called Mansuri outside his house. An argument broke out between Mansuri and the accused.

“While the accused insisted that he owed them Rs 2,400, Mansuri claimed that he had not borrowed from any of them and refused to pay back anything. Therefore, the accused stabbed Mansuri,” reported the media house quoting sub-inspector Hemendra Dhandhal, in-charge of Upleta police station as saying. The accused were arrested. During interrogation, they told police that their intention was not to murder Mansuri. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

