Karnataka, January 30: In yet another incident of violence against women, a 16-old-girl was sexually harassed by two youth in their 20s in Mysuru. The duo has been punished by the Chamarajanagar principal district and sessions court judge BS Bharathi for stalking and sexually harassing the minor. The court has sentenced the youths to a 22-day imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 10,000 each on finding them guilty.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused were identified as Chethan (23) and Guruprasad (25), both residents of Udigala village. Reportedly, the accused duo had forced the girl to marry either of them and threatened to kill any of her family members if she spoke to anyone about it. 'Learnt From School About Good Touch And Bad Touch': Accused Imprisoned Under POCSO Act in Kerala Following Boy’s Statement.

The complaint was filed against the two in May 2019. Based on her complaint, Chamarajanagar rural police had booked the accused duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

