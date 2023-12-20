Mysuru, December 20: A young man and a homemaker committed suicide after a picture of theirs went viral in Hunsur town of Karnataka's Mysuru district, said officials on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old married woman Shruthi and 20-year-old Murali, both residents of Kalgunige in the town.

According to the police, Murali and Shruthi were friends, and Murali had taken a photograph with her. The picture was uploaded to his status and later went viral on social media. Karnataka Shocker: Family of Three From Kerala Allegedly Die by Suicide at Private Resort in Kodagu (Watch Video).

Learning about this, the families of Shruthi and Murali engaged in a quarrel over the matter. Fearing backlash, Shruthi hanged herself at her residence, and subsequently, Murali also committed suicide. Karnataka Shocker: Kerala Couple Strangulate Daughter, Die by Suicide in Resort in Kodagu District.

It is not known whether they had an affair. Both families have filed complaints and counter-complaints at the Hunsur police station, and the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

