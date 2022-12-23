Belagavi, December 23: The ministers and legislators of ruling BJP government belonging to the Vokkaliga community met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Friday and demanded to increase the reservation quota to 12 per cent under 3A Category.

The delegation included the Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Health Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister for Home Araga Jnanendra, and Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah and others. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Says ‘SC/ST Reservation Ordinance Replacement Bill To Be Tabled in State Legislature Session in Belagavi Tomorrow’.

"CM Bommai assured that he will fulfil the demand of the Vokkaliga community and send the submission to the Backward Classes Commission for consideration," said the delegation after the meeting. Minister Ashwathnarayan maintained that the Vokkaliga community, which comprises 16 per cent of the population, is losing land for various projects in the state.

"When compared to the total population of the Vokkaliga community, the reservation given to them in education and employment is less," said Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Assures Rs 10 Crore Dole for Construction of ‘Kannada Bhavan’ in Solapur; Maharashtra Parties Protest.

Minister Sudhakar said that compared to the population of the Vokkaliga community, the reservation given in education and employment is not sufficient. Most of the Vokkaligas are farmers and are contributing immensely to the country. A request has been submitted to the Chief Minister to take action to increase the reservation.

"Community is not putting any pressure nor is it asking for unreasonable reservation, but is only requesting to hike reservation proportionate to the population. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai understands the needs of all communities," he said.

The increase in reservation for the SC and ST communities has been under discussion for many years. But only the Chief Minister has taken steps to realize it, he said.

"The Supreme Court hearing regarding the increase in reservation is still going on. We are confident that the court will give a positive verdict. As per the wish of Dr BR Ambedkar, the government is working on the path of equality and equity for all. He said that the government will recognize all legitimate demands of all communities," he said.

