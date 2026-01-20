Bengaluru, January 20: Bengaluru residents are set to witness a major power cut on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a planned shutdown affecting over 100 localities to facilitate essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades at the Banaswadi substation. The Bengaluru power cut is expected to begin at 10:00 AM and last until approximately 5:00 PM, though restoration times may vary based on the progress of the work.

The scheduled maintenance at the 66/11 kV Banaswadi substation is part of a broader effort to strengthen the city's power grid and prevent unplanned failures. BESCOM officials stated that these periodic checks are necessary to replace aging equipment and ensure a stable electricity supply during the upcoming summer months.

Bengaluru Power Cut on January 21: List of Affected Areas

East and North Bengaluru: HRBR Layout (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Blocks), Kammanahalli Main Road, CMR Road, Babusapalya, Balachandra Layout, Flower Garden, MM Garden, Arkavati Layout, Anjanadri Layout Enclave, Divya Unnati Layout, Vijayendra Garden, Mallappa Layout, Prakruti Township, Balaji Layout, GNR Garden, Chelekere, Chelekere Village, Samudrika Enclave, Subbayyanapalya, Horamavu, Munireddi Layout, Vijay Bank Colony, Nisarga Colony, Nandanam Colony, Amar Agency Layout, P and T Layout, Pappaya Layout, Coconut Grove Layout, Aashirvad Colony, Shakti Nagar, Hennuru Village, Bairaveshwar Layout, Chikkanna Layout, CMR Layout, Hennuru Cross, Kenchappa Garden, Brindavan Layout, Hoysala Nagar, Brindavan Avenue Heritage, Vinayaka Layout, and Jayanti Grama.

Landmarks and Sub-localities: OMBR Layout, Kasturi Nagar, Pillareddi Nagar, Karavalli Road, Ramayya Layout, Azmallappa Layout, Dodda Banaswadi, Ramamurthy Nagar Main Road, B Channasandra, Nanjappa Garden, Agaere Main Road, Doddiah Layout, Bank Avenue, and RS Palya.

BESCOM has urged residents to plan their daily activities to minimise inconvenience. High-rise apartment dwellers are encouraged to check if their backup generators have sufficient fuel for the seven-hour duration.

Working professionals and those operating from home are advised to ensure their devices are fully charged or to arrange for alternative workspaces. Additionally, consumers should avoid using heavy electrical appliances immediately after power is restored to prevent potential voltage surge issues. While the day-long shutdown may cause temporary disruption, BESCOM maintains that these proactive measures are vital for the long-term reliability of Bengaluru’s power infrastructure.

