Kerala Govt Sets Up Ayurveda Bodies at State, Region and District Levels for Coronavirus Prevention Programme; Starts Ayur Raksha Clinics at Public Hospitals

Resident Medical Officer of Government Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram Dr S Gopakumar. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 27: The Kerala government on Monday informed that they have set up Ayurveda bodies at state, region and district levels for a coronavirus prevention programme. Also, Ayur Raksha Clinics at government hospitals at district and taluk levels have started to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19, informed the state government.

Informing about the latest update, Resident Medical Officer of Government Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram -- Dr S Gopakumar -- said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Kerala government has set up Ayurveda bodies at State, region and district levels and started Ayur Raksha Clinics at government hospitals at district and taluk levels." Kerala, Goa Implement MHA Order to Allow Opening of Shops With 50% Strength Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Adding more about the Ayur Raksha Clinics, he said, "Ayur Raksha Clinics provide preventive medicines and other health support. Four projects have been started to promote non-drug therapy and distribution of preventive medicines to improve people's immunity."

Ayur Raksha Clinics provide preventive medicines & other health support. Four projects have been started to promote non-drug therapy & distribution of preventive medicines to improve people's immunity: Resident Medical Officer, Govt Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram (2/2) https://t.co/rscmgtMxnT — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Information Public Relations Department of Kerala stated that they have reported reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of these, 5 have come back to the state from Tamil Nadu, one from abroad and the rest have got infected through primary contact. This includes one healthcare worker in Kottayam district. With this, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Kerala reached 481. 123 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the State, the government informed.