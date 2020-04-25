Kerala, Goa Implement MHA Order to Allow Opening of Shops With 50% Strength Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

File image of a shop functioning amid lockdown | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Panaji, April 25: The governments of Goa and Kerala on Saturday decided to implement the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order which allows the opening of shops with a reduced strength in non-COVID-19 hotspot areas. A statement was issued by both the coastal states, approving standalone commercial shops or those located in residential complexes to operate from tomorrow. Delhi Govt to Implement MHA Order on Opening of Shops Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The Home Ministry, in an order issued late on Friday, allowed the states and union territories to permit outlets registered under the Shops and Establishments Act to function amid the lockdown. The riders stated that shops must not be based in market areas or malls/commercial complexes.

Further, the shop owners will have to function with only 50 percent of their strengths. Strict social-distancing norms will have to be adhered to by the workforce as well as the customers. The MHA order also clarifies that shops located in COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones will remain closed.

Kerala Govt Implements Order

Kerala govt issues order, allowing opening of shops registered under Kerala Shops & Establishments Act except for those in single & multi brand malls. The shops will open with 50 per cent staff strength & wearing of masks & following of social distancing norms will be mandatory. pic.twitter.com/EzWknvlYCx — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Goa Implements Order

All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops&shops in residential complexes registered under Shops&Establishments Act will be allowed to open. All shops will be allowed to open with 50% of workers, wearing masks and ensuring social distancing norms: Information Dept, Goa Govt — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

"Shops in markets/market complexes & shopping malls will not be allowed. It is further clarified that e-Commerce companies will be allowed to deliver only essential items. Also, sale of liquor shall not be allowed," the statement issued by the Information Department of Goa government further added.

Both the states have recorded remarkable gains in the battle against pandemic. While Kerala is the only state where the number of recoveries has outmatched the number of active infections, Goa has declared itself COVID-19 free as all seven infected patients have recovered. A rigorous lockdown, however, continues in the state in accordance to the MHA order which will remain applicable till at least May 3.