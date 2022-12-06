In a tragic incident, a man died of electrocution while connecting an 11,000-volt line near Chowki Chauraha in UP's Bareilly. Reportedly, the deceased, who worked as a lineman, was allegedly working for the preparations of the progamme of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident startled and shocked the area. Police said that an autopsy was carried out and a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Karnataka Shocker: Farmer, His Son Among Three Killed in Electrocution in Mysuru; Case Registered.

Man Dies of Electrocution:

