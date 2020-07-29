Kochi, July 29: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Kerala today especially in districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for the four districts in the southern state for Wednesday. The orange alert means these regions will experience incessant rains today, i.e. on July 29. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts for today. Check Kerala District-Wise Forecast Here.

For Thursday, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert several districts in Kerala including Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. "Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thirssur, Palakkad & Malappuram districts in Kerala and Kavarathi, Agathi and Minicoy Islands in Lakshadweep", the Regional MeT department said.

Kerala: India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts for today. While, an Orange Alert has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for tomorrow.

In its All India weather bulletin, the monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of Himalayas and is very likely to shift southwards during next 24 hours. In addition, there is convergence of strong southerly/southwesterly from Arabian Sea over northwest India at lower levels and same is very likely to continue till July 31, 2020

