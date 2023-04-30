The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds & hailstorm are likely over northwest India till May 2. Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm over central and east India on April 30 and May 1. Hailstorm activity is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till May 2, over Uttarakhand during the next five days, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 1 and 2 and over Rajasthan on April 30 and May 3. IMD also said that there will be no heatwave conditions in most parts of the country during the next five days as there will be a significant dip in mercury levels. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts No Rainfall Till May 4 As Unseasonal Showers Continue To Hit City; Skymet Rules Out Heat Wave for a Week in Maharashtra.

Weather Forecast and Update

