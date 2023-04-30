Mumbai, April 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning at 10 AM regarding light to moderate spells of rain in several places of Maharashtra.

"Light to Moderate spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours, said the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday also issued an orange alert in Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: Light to Moderate Spells of Rain Very Likely at Isolated Places During Next 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

This comes as a result of rainfall in the state over the past twenty-four hours. The temperatures in the capital city and the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh have also dipped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, While the country celebrated the Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 22, farmers in Maharashtra's Buldhana also staged a unique protest at Sangrampur tehsil office premises accusing the state government of inaction after unseasonal rains damaged their crops. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts No Rainfall Till May 4 As Unseasonal Showers Continue To Hit City; Skymet Rules Out Heat Wave for a Week in Maharashtra.

Workers and farmers of the Farmers' Organization staged the protest in the Sangrampur tehsil office premises demanding the opening of a government gram procurement centre and onion subsidy for summer onions. The unseasonal rains across the state caused considerable damage to crops and caused huge losses to the farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)