Kolkata, Feb 22: The customs officials at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata seized 4.8 lakhs sticks of cigarette worth Rs 48 lakhs from a domestic cargo complex on Monday.

The action was taken based on an intelligence input. The official said that a case in this respect was lodged.

"Based on a specific intelligence on February 21, a flight from Dimapur to Kolkata was intercepted and examined by AIU at NSCBI Airport wherein 4.8 lakh sticks of cigarette worth 48 lakh was seized from Domestic Cargo Complex," said a customs officials. Delhi: 305 kg Ganja Valued at Rs 2 Crore Seized; One Arrested.

The cigarettes were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

"It is an offence punishable under various sections of NDPS Act. Further investigation in the matter is under progress to trace the carrier of the said narcotic substance," said the official.

