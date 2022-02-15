Delhi, February 15: An interstate ganja supplier was arrested and 305 kg of the contraband valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market was recovered from his possession in the national capital, an official said here on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Shyam Sundar, 29, a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

Furnishing details, DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said information was received on February 12 that some persons, engaged in the supply of ganja in the Najafgarh area, would come to supply the narcotic in a truck and if a trap was laid at Jhatikra road, they could be nabbed with a huge quantity of the contraband. Accordingly, a team was constituted which laid a trap at the specified location on the intervening night of February 12-13 and the accused was apprehended. Operation Parivartana: Andhra Pradesh Police Burn And Destroy 2 Lakh Kgs of Cannabis Worth Rs 850 Crore.

During questioning, the accused revealed that the body of the recovered truck was modified by his associates to conceal the ganja during transportation. "After the due formalities of the NDPS Act, his body search and the search of the truck was conducted and 61 packets of ganja (5 kg each) were found inside various specially designed cavities in the truck," the DCP said in a media briefing. Telangana: Man Arrested for Growing Ganja at Home in Hyderabad.

"The seized ganja packets were stored in 20 plastic sacks and weighed on an electronic weighing machine. Their total weight was found to be 305 kg. A case under sections 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act was registered at Chhawla police station and an investigation was taken up." "During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was supplying the ganja on the directions of one Wasim who is a resident of Muradabad, UP. He procured ganja from Burhanpur district in Odisha. Further investigation is on," the official added.

