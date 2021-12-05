Gurugram, December 5: A 30-year-old woman's decomposed body was found in an empty water tank of Ashiana society here in Sector-47 on Sunday, the police said. A cleaning staff spotted the body and later informed the police. A team of Sadar police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Gurugram: Businessman Abducted And Beaten To Death Over Business Enmity; Case Registered.

According to the police, when the workers were engaged to trim the grass growing on the roof of the building, they complained of foul smell originating from an eight-feet deep water tank. Following this, the workers looked inside the tank, and found the body of the woman. Gurugram Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Chakkarpur; Accused Arrested.

"No injury marks were visible on the body. The woman's body has been placed in the mortuary and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the victim. The body seemed to be about a week old. The matter is under investigation," Dinesh Yadav, station house officer of the Sadar police station, said.

