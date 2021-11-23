Uttar Pradesh, November 23: The police on Monday found a decomposed body of a woman inside her house in the Reya area of Mathura. The deceased was identified as Smirti, Age 30. She was living in Mathura with her husband, Vipin Kumar.

According to a report published by the Times of India, The police had found the deceased dead inside her house on Monday. The body was tied to a bed with electric wires. The police were alerted by the neighbors after the foul smell started emanating from the inside of the house on Monday. When police arrived, They found the house was locked from the outside. As per the neighbors, The house was locked for the last 2-3 days. The couple had moved into the house six months ago. Tamil Nadu: 27-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Chennai's Pattinapakkam; Live-In Partner Detained.

The police suspect her husband of having tortured her by giving her electric shocks which ultimately killed her. The woman belonged to Firozabad, Her relatives have been informed in this regard. The body has been sent for postmortem. The superintendent of Police said that no formal complaint has been registered in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).