Kurla Bus Fire: Double-Decker Electric Bus Gutted in Blaze at BEST Depot in Mumbai, No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos)

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A double-decker electric bus was gutted in a fire at a BEST depot in Mumbai’s Kurla area, officials said, with no injuries reported in the incident. The fire broke out at the depot premises and was brought under control by emergency services after a prompt response. The incident occurred at a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) depot in Mumbai’s Kurla area. According to officials, the double-decker electric bus was parked at the depot when the fire started.

Fire brigade teams were alerted and rushed to the spot, deploying multiple units to contain the blaze. The flames were eventually brought under control, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles or infrastructure. Mumbai Bus Fire: Private Bus Catches Blaze Under Devipada Metro Station in Borivali, Videos Show Vehicle Engulfed in Flames and Smoke Covering Station.

Double-Decker Electric Bus Gutted in Fire at Kurla BEST Depot

Loss! One AC double decker bus gutted in fire at Kurla bus depot. #Mumbai No injuries to anyone. pic.twitter.com/Q3uqjHgJ0r — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) May 3, 2026

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported, as the bus was not in service at the time of the incident. Precautionary measures were taken to secure the area, and depot staff were moved to safety while firefighting operations were underway. Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain whether the blaze was triggered by a technical fault, battery-related issue, or other factors. Experts are expected to examine the remains of the vehicle and review maintenance records as part of the inquiry. Maharashtra Bus Fire: Narrow Escape for 44 Passengers As Luxury Bus Catches Fire on Mumbai-Goa Highway Near Kashedi Tunnel (Watch Video).

The incident has drawn attention to safety protocols involving electric buses, particularly those powered by high-capacity batteries. Authorities indicated that standard safety checks and operational procedures would be reviewed following the incident. Mumbai has been expanding its electric bus fleet as part of efforts to promote cleaner public transport and reduce emissions.

The BEST undertaking has introduced electric double-decker buses in recent years as part of its modernisation plans. These buses have been deployed on key routes and are seen as a step toward sustainable urban mobility. While such incidents remain relatively rare, they highlight the importance of regular inspections, fire safety systems, and emergency preparedness in public transport infrastructure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).