In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a private bus caught fire on the Western Express Highway (WEH) today, June 24. According to reports, a massive fire broke out in a private bus under the Devipada Metro Station located in Borivali. Videos showing the bus being engulfed in flames, with black smoke covering the metro station, have also gone viral on social media. It is also reported that the fire brigade doused the fire after being alerted about the incident. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Mumbai Fire: Empty Bus Catches Massive Blaze Outside Devipada Metro Station in Borivali; No Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

Private Bus Catches Fire Under Devipada Metro Station in Borivali

Bus Engulfed in Flames

Devipada Metro station ke niche ek bus me lagi aag, fire brigade ne mauke par pahuch kar aag ko bujhaya... Spot Visuals pic.twitter.com/U3jolxZWRF — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) June 24, 2025

