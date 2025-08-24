In am unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a private luxury bus caught fire on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district today, August 24. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, August 24, reports PTI. Police officials said that as many as 44 passengers travelling in the private luxury bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire on the Mumbai-Goa highway. The alleged incident occurred near the Kashedi tunnel in the Poladpur area around 2 AM on Sunday, August 24. Officials said that the driver's alertness led to the passengers alighting to safety quickly as he sensed something was wrong after one of the tyres burst. Mumbai-Goa National Highway Develops Moon-Like Craters Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Draws Ire From Aaditya Thackeray, Varun Grover; NHAI Responds to Viral Video.

Luxury Bus Catches Fire on Mumbai-Goa Highway

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)