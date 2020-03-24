Last Date to File Income Tax Returns For 2018-19 Extended to June 30, 2020 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Income Tax Return Filing (Picture source: Income Tax efiling website)

New Delhi, March 24: In an urgent press conference held by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the last date to file IT returns for the financial year 2018-19 was extended to June 30, 2020. In addition to this, for delayed payments, the interest rate has been reduced from 12 percent to 9 percent.

The press conference comes at a time when the entire country is in lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. During the conference, she mentioned that important announcements on income tax, customs, Bankruptcy Code (IBC)-related matters, bank-related compliances, fisheries, and others will be made. Read here for latest updates on coronavirus and FM's press conference.

Sitharaman also denied during the press conference that there is no plan for declaration of financial emergency under Article 360. What is Article 360? All About The Law Which Allows The Centre to Impose Financial Emergency

Check ANI tweet:

The last date for the income tax return for the financial year 18-19 is extended to 30th June 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12% to 9%: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/Q3OHoh86SZ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The Finance Ministry postponed the Aadhar-PAN linking date and Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme to June 30, 2020. Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The last date for Aadhar-PAN card linking extended to June 30, 2020. Vivad se Vishwas' scheme was also extended to June 30, and no 10 percent additional charge on paying principal amount involved in a tax dispute."

In addition to this, the FM also announced that mandatory board meetings have been relaxed for 60 days period on account of the coronavirus outbreak which has brought the entire country to a standstill.