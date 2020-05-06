Liquor to Cost More in Tamil Nadu From May 7 As State Govt Hikes Alcohol Prices a Day Before Reopening Shops in the State

Liquor Sale (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, May 6: A day before reopening the liquor shops across the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday hiked the prices of liquor by a maximum of Rs 20 per 180 ml bottle. All the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) state-run alcohol shops will reopen in the southern state on Thursday except in Greater Chennai City police limits. The state government said the opening date in this area will be announced later. According to a report by TOI, this is the second revision of liquor prices in the past four months. The current hike is expected to generate revenue to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore for the state government in the current financial year.

From May 7, tipplers in the state will have to shell out an additional Rs 40 to Rs 80 to buy a full bottle (750 ml) of alcohol. Liquor sale in Tamil Nadu is nationalised with TASMAC being the sole agency retailing it. The TASMAC outlets have been closed since March 24 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Edappadi Palaniswami-led government in the state said the shops will reopen with strict implementation of social distancing norms. Liquor Shops to Re-Open in Tamil Nadu From May 7, State Govt Asks People to Follow Social Distancing Norms.

The report states that the excise rates on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) has been revised by 15%. With the new hike in place, the prices of 180 ml of a premium variety has been increased by Rs 20 and normal IMFL varieties has been by Rs 10 per 180 ml. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu state government has lost revenue to the tune of Rs 3,600 crore due to the closure of TASMAC liquor shops. The TOI report claims that these outlets have suffered since lockdown and witnessed a revenue loss of Rs 90 crore daily.