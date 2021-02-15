India reports 11,649 new #COVID19 cases, 9,489 discharges, and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat for this month will take place on February 28.
Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation.
Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th. https://t.co/p0Xen3YXuC pic.twitter.com/dSlNqAf9Ut— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021
Oil rises on fears of heightened tensions in Middle East.
Oil rises on fears of heightened tensions in Middle East https://t.co/K65caIzHNp pic.twitter.com/KEF86ikfZ4— Reuters (@Reuters) February 15, 2021
A total of 53 bodies recovered so far; rescue operation underway at Tapovan Tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Mumbai, February 15: The Road and Transport Ministry on Sunday said that any vehicle passing through tolls at National Highways has to pay double the toll if they don't have a valid FASTag. The rule will come into force from midnight of February 15-16.
Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' from the 'poor' category; air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research.
Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust donated a silver brick to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Sunday to use it for the construction of the Ram temple.
The price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders has increased in Delhi on Sunday. The new price comes effective from today. The price of the LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 50. It will now cost Rs 769 per 14.2 Kg to the households in the national capital.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.