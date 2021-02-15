Mumbai, February 15: The Road and Transport Ministry on Sunday said that any vehicle passing through tolls at National Highways has to pay double the toll if they don't have a valid FASTag. The rule will come into force from midnight of February 15-16.

Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' from the 'poor' category; air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research.

Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust donated a silver brick to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Sunday to use it for the construction of the Ram temple.

The price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders has increased in Delhi on Sunday. The new price comes effective from today. The price of the LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 50. It will now cost Rs 769 per 14.2 Kg to the households in the national capital.

