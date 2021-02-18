Mumbai, February 18: Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held from April 1 to 30th this year. The fair will be held for 30 days only in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Government to issue a notification by the end of March, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that will take the decision about lockdown in the city after February 22. Due to the surge in coronavirus infections in Maharashtra's capital city, speculations are rife that there could be another lockdown in the financial capital of India.

Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders continue to be blocked as farmers continue their agitation demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws. The Delhi Police have diverted the traffic that may possibly lead to heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital during the peak travel hours.

