Mumbai, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first-ever National Creators Award today to the digital content creators here at Bharat Mandapam. On Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved a DA hike or a 4 percent increase in dearness allowance (DA). After this DA/DR hike, the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) will increase from 46 per cent to 50 per cent. The government has granted approval for the acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers for the Army and Coast Guard. The Cabinet Committee on Security has given its nod to two distinct proposals for purchasing these helicopters.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will again contest from Kerala's Wayanad, sources said. Rahul Gandhi's name was cleared in the first meeting of Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) held at party headquarters in the national capital on Thursday evening, they said. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is unlikely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, top sources said. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi holds the post of party's general secretary.

Maldives will not renew an agreement with India to conduct hydrographic surveys and plans to acquire the facilities and machines required to do the exercise by itself, President Mohamed Muizzu has announced. Muizzu also announced that his country is working to establish a 24X7 monitoring system for the Maldivian waters this month to ensure control of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) despite its significantly large area.

Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif replied to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on social media, congratulating him on his re-election as PM. His reply came a day after PM Modi extended greetings to Sharif on being elected PM. "Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," wrote Shehbaz.

Sweden on Thursday formally joined Nato as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations and a Republican candidate, ended her presidential campaign on Wednesday, leaving former President Donald Trump as the party's sole nominee. "The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," Haley said while announcing her exit from the presidential race.

