Mumbai, March 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Shivamogga today. This comes two days after his first election meeting in Karnataka was held in Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The party is expecting a turnout of 2.5 lakh people at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park).

Addressing the INDIA bloc's rally in Mumbai on Sunday after the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without “EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax”. Gandhi also claimed that a leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not "fight this power any more and didn’t want to go to jail".

On Sunday, the Election Commission revealed fresh details of electoral bonds and funds received by political parties since the scheme was rolled out in 2018. The data now shows how much each party redeemed from a company or individual. As per the data, the BJP received the maximum funds through the bonds at Rs 6,986.5 crore, followed by West Bengal's ruling party, Trinamool Congress (Rs 1,397 crore), Congress (Rs 1,334 crore) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (Rs 1,322 crore).

On Sunday, India and the Maldives reviewed the ongoing deployment of Indian civilian technical personnel to enable the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms in the island nation. Both sides carried out the review at the third meeting of the high-level core group held in Male with a focus on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island.

Russia has alleged that Ukraine plotted "terrorist activities" to sabotage the presidential election, which is all but certain to hand President Vladimir Putin six more years in the Kremlin. The US military said it destroyed a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Saturday, with another presumed to have crashed into the Red Sea. There were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the vicinity, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) took a jibe at his Republican challenger Donald Trump over his physical fitness and age and said he was "too old and mentally unfit" to become the president. Trump, 77, has often ridiculed 81-year-old Biden for his age and his mental fitness, a concern among the voters as the world's largest democracy votes in a re-match between the two leaders on November 5. Former US President Donald Trump has said American democracy would likely come to an end if he does not win November's presidential election. He also said it would be a "bloodbath" for the whole country if he did not get elected.

