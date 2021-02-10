Mumbai. February 10: Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions filed against the verdict of Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench which ruled skin-to-skin contact is necessary for the offence of 'sexual assault' under POCSO Act.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has instructed for strict action against the elements involved in the alleged hostage of Police personnel in Kasganj. Action to be taken against the culprit under the NSA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional in parliament on Tuesday during a farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha. He said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

