With 44,376 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 92,22,217. With 481 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,34,699 . Total active cases at 4,44,746. Total discharged cases at 86,42,771 with 37,816 new discharges in last 24 hrs.
Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 1030 hours today, via video conferencing.
Maharashtra: Travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat arriving at Mumbai to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test from today; visuals Dadar Railway station.
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes Kanchipuram as Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today.
Mumbai, November 25: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died in early hours of Wednesday due to multiple organ failures after having tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last month, his son Faisal Patel announced in a tweet. He was 71. Condolence messages poured from all corners of the country.
PM Narendra Modi tweeted earlier in the day. He said, "Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace."
US President Donald Trump, who is yet to concede his election loss to Joe Biden on Tuesday put out a tweet showing “poll results” on whether he should concede defeat. According to the “poll results,” 98.9 percent were not in favour of Trump conceding to Biden, while 1.1 percent were.
